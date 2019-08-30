Use These Free STEM Resources Made For Teachers, By Teachers

17:27 minutes

a woman standing in the forest
Andrea LaRosa, one of the teachers in this year’s Educator Collaborative. Credit: Andrea LaRosa

It’s back to school season for everyone: students, teachers, and Science Friday. Our Educator Collaborative is back with nine teaching resources from nine amazing educators—all inspired by Science Friday media. From a lesson in sauropod digestion, complete with simulated poop (yes, it’s gross), to inventing a way to get plastic out of the oceans, these resources offer learners in the classroom or at home chances to engage directly with complex science and engineering topics.

Program member Andrea La Rosa, an eighth-grade science teacher from Danbury Connecticut, joins Ira to talk about a topic near to our hearts: analog and digital technology. She explains how she used a drawing activity to help her students understand how the two kinds of signals are different.

Plus, in a world that’s getting increasingly complicated, with more concepts to learn every year, how do you make the most of students’ time in science class? Science Friday education director Ariel Zych talks about the ways educators are teaching young learners to learn, think critically, and take on increasingly high-tech concepts.

On Twitter, Ariel asked if you had a science teacher who had an impact on you. Check out the responses below.

Further Reading

Got science? Get monthly doses of free educational resources from the SciFri Educate team.

Segment Guests

Andrea LaRosa

Andrea LaRosa teaches 8th-grade science at Westside Middle School Academy, in Danbury, Connecticut. She is a firm believer in “show one, do one, teach one.”

More From Guest
Ariel Zych

Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.