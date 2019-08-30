Use These Free STEM Resources Made For Teachers, By Teachers

It’s back to school season for everyone: students, teachers, and Science Friday. Our Educator Collaborative is back with nine teaching resources from nine amazing educators—all inspired by Science Friday media. From a lesson in sauropod digestion, complete with simulated poop (yes, it’s gross), to inventing a way to get plastic out of the oceans, these resources offer learners in the classroom or at home chances to engage directly with complex science and engineering topics.

Program member Andrea La Rosa, an eighth-grade science teacher from Danbury Connecticut, joins Ira to talk about a topic near to our hearts: analog and digital technology. She explains how she used a drawing activity to help her students understand how the two kinds of signals are different.

Plus, in a world that’s getting increasingly complicated, with more concepts to learn every year, how do you make the most of students’ time in science class? Science Friday education director Ariel Zych talks about the ways educators are teaching young learners to learn, think critically, and take on increasingly high-tech concepts.

On Twitter, Ariel asked if you had a science teacher who had an impact on you. Check out the responses below.

Hey there, did you have a science teacher that showed you something in a way that changed your life, or at least, your attitude toward science? Share it with @scifri, we want to hear about it on the show this week: https://t.co/n7jDtVf8Wa — Ariel Zych (@Arieloquent) August 28, 2019

In high school my physics teacher had us make roller coasters out of cardboard and tape. It had to have 1 loop, 2 hills and a 180 degree turn then stop. We had to do all of the math so that it could be built in a real world scenario. #LovePhysics #SciFri — James Andrus (@jayweaver1882) August 28, 2019

My HS chemistry teacher who mentioned Charles Darwin as her favorite read. So I read On the Origin of Species… and the world became something miraculous in my mind. — Karen Faith (@aembermango) August 29, 2019

Mr Foerster in elementary school (Cumberland) in West Lafayette! He was a backup teacher for the Challenger too so when we watched it launch it was particularly impactful (not that it wasn’t without that connection!) — gene x (@x) August 28, 2019

Hated Physics at high school. Most boring teacher ever. Got an F. Went to college and resat the exam with a different teacher who was brilliant. He made Physics come alive for me. Got an A. — LIAR MPs (@LiarMPs) August 29, 2019

My high school physics teacher, Mr. Ashworth, selected me to turn the p.d. up on the electron diffraction tube so that we saw RINGS and the rings meant that everything was WAVY, and that blew my mind.

So I studied physics at university because of him. #iteachphysics — Helen Reynolds (@helenrey) August 29, 2019

Further Reading