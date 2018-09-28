From Mother’s Lungs To Baby’s Body

In pregnancy, the placenta is a critical organ. It allows the fetus to obtain nutrition and oxygen, and, in the process, filters harmful substances from the mother’s body before they enter the growing baby’s system.

But our understanding of how protective that placenta is has been changing. Some ingested substances, like alcohol and pthalates, are known to cross the boundary and cause harm.

And in the case of air pollution, a mother’s exposure is increasingly correlated with health problems in the infant, from cardiovascular to neurodevelopment. But how do inhaled particles lead to these problems? New research in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open this month points to one potential mechanism: changes in the thyroid hormones, which are critical to early development. What’s going on—and what can be done to protect the most vulnerable from potentially lifelong health effects?

Carrie Breton, a co-author on the new research and a professor at University of Southern California, describes her findings.