Gaga For Grosbeaks? Coveting Chickadees? Devoted To Ducks?

Every year in the dead of winter, bird lovers flock in large numbers to count as many birds as they possibly can on a single day. This is the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science effort to track the trends of bird numbers over time. As the 2018 count comes to a close, Ira checks in with birders Jason Ward, Martha Harbison, and Laura Erickson about this year’s trends. Already many finches, including coveted grosbeaks, are showing up south of their normal winter range, much to the delight of avid birders from Florida to Vermont.

The trio also shares advice for beginning birders and making the most of the winter months, and which birds to look out for in 2019. As a bonus, Ira quizzes listeners on their bird call recognition skills.

Plus, you shared some of your own favorite bird sightings from the past year. Check them out below.

a flock of red crossbills, probably my favorite bird, descended on me just after i’d finished my christmas bird count in taramac wildlife refuge in Minnesota!https://t.co/MfaoO4hExl pic.twitter.com/qpoyHK0lVF — ryan f. mandelbaum (@RyanFMandelbaum) January 4, 2019

We caught a rare sighting of a Gray-crowned Rosy-finch atop at Blue Canyon Lake, Sonora Pass, CA (10K’) in June. Also enjoyed @Mono_Lake Bird Chautauqua for the first time! pic.twitter.com/JFvwJNaYUh — Ryan Hollister (@phaneritic) January 3, 2019

We ended the day with 44 species! pic.twitter.com/RPpdbvmTrI — Jason Ward (@JasonWardNY) January 2, 2019

Saw a ton of cool birds in Arizona in July of 2018. While I can’t pick a favorite, seeing Acorn Woodpeckers has long been a dream of mine, so it was thrilling to finally see them! pic.twitter.com/Q0r2ROgvEl — Birder K (@Birder_Katie) January 3, 2019

My barn, my Barn Owl! Common south of here, but quite rare in Wisconsin. Had two until they migrated out late summer. pic.twitter.com/hYo78tQX0t — John Kivikoski (@JohnKivikoski) January 4, 2019

A Rocky Mountain Stellar Jay, at Devil’s Head Lookout in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/YScNS1XJ5n — Kerry Gleason writer (@KTGWRITER) January 4, 2019

A white pelican, comin' in hot. December '18 at Barr Lake State Park pic.twitter.com/HTk7iQZikb — Kerry Gleason writer (@KTGWRITER) January 4, 2019