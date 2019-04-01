 01/04/2019

Gaga For Grosbeaks? Coveting Chickadees? Devoted To Ducks?

45:45 minutes

Every year in the dead of winter, bird lovers flock in large numbers to count as many birds as they possibly can on a single day. This is the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science effort to track the trends of bird numbers over time. As the 2018 count comes to a close, Ira checks in with birders Jason Ward, Martha Harbison, and Laura Erickson about this year’s trends. Already many finches, including coveted grosbeaks, are showing up south of their normal winter range, much to the delight of avid birders from Florida to Vermont.

The trio also shares advice for beginning birders and making the most of the winter months, and which birds to look out for in 2019. As a bonus, Ira quizzes listeners on their bird call recognition skills.

Plus, you shared some of your own favorite bird sightings from the past year. Check them out below.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Jason Ward

Jason Ward is a birder, educator, and a writer for the National Audubon Society. He’s based in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest
Laura Erickson

Laura Erickson is author of the The American Birding Association Field Guide to the Birds of Minnesota. She’s based in Duluth, Minnesota.

More From Guest
Martha Harbison

Martha Harbison is a birder and an editor at the National Audubon Society, based in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Birds Of A Feather, Photograph Together

The 2017 Audubon Photography Awards are in, and the winners are a real hoot.

Read More

A Look At Unconventional Bird Calls

Some bird calls come from an unexpected source—it’s not just males that perform calls, and some hummingbirds use their tail feathers to create chirps.

Read More