 12/18/2020

How The Past Hints About Our Climate’s Future

17:49 minutes

a graph that shows fluctuating levels of co2 going back 100 million years. it also shows projected levels of co2 a few hundred years in the future, which are much higher than previous appears on the graph. it also has projectsions for middle road emissions, which are more inline with the graph, and a sustainable projection, which is on the lower end compared to the rest of the graph
Past carbon dioxide concentrations (left) compared to possible future emissions scenarios (right): The rate of current emissions is much faster—occurring over decades—unlike geological changes, which occur over millions of years. If emissions continue unabated, carbon dioxide levels could meet or exceed values associated with past warm climates, such as the Cretaceous period (100 million years ago) or the Eocene epoch (50 million years ago), by the year 2300. Credit: Jessica Tierney/University of Arizona

Ask a climate scientist how much the earth will warm as a result of the carbon dioxide we’re emitting right now, and the answer will be a range of temperatures: likely anywhere from 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. 

But all the models we have to predict the future are based on data from the past, most of it collected in the last 140 years. As carbon dioxide rises further past the unprecedented-in-human-history 400 parts per million (ppm), we are increasingly in a world never before seen by human eyes—or measured by thermometers. 

While we are certain the Earth’s climate will warm as CO2 increases, it’s harder to pin down exactly how sensitive the climate is. Scientists are working hard to narrow down our uncertainties about the coming temperature changes, sea level rises, and new patterns of rainfall and drought

And paleoclimatologists can examine ancient rocks, sediments, ice, and fossilized shells for clues about how past climates changed in response to different levels of carbon dioxide. Climates from past epochs have not only experienced that 400 ppm mark, but also levels higher than 1,000 ppm—and correspondingly, higher temperatures and higher seas. In Science last month, a team of researchers made the case for using more data from these climates, millions of years ago, to help us map out the future we face.

Science Friday producer Christie Taylor talks to University of Arizona geoscientist Jessica Tierney, who is lead author on the new research. 

Segment Guests

Jessica Tierney

Jessica Tierney is an associate professor of Geosciences at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

