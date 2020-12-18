December 18, 2020

Atmospheric carbon dioxide is currently as high as it was in the Pliocene Period. Here’s why looking back millions of years can help us understand the next few hundred. Plus, astronomer Janna Levin takes readers on a journey into black holes and their physics.

How The Past Hints About Our Climate’s Future

To narrow uncertainties about the future’s climate, researchers want to look to prehistoric fossil and ice records.

