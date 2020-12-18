December 18, 2020

featured segment
How The Past Hints About Our Climate’s Future
To narrow uncertainties about the future’s climate, researchers want to look to prehistoric fossil and ice records.
11:47
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine May Soon Be Approved In The U.S.
FDA advisors recommended Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use Thursday, one step shy of full authorization. Plus, scan the skies for Jupiter and Saturn’s coming conjunction.
17:18
Mapping Out The ‘Microbial Skyscrapers’ On Your Tongue
Researchers are trying to understand the relationships between communities of bacteria in the human mouth.
30:10
What Would Happen If You Fell Into A Black Hole?
In her new book, “Black Hole Survival Guide,” astronomer Janna Levin explores different theories, most of them grisly.
11:48
The Case Of The Vanishing Scallops
Scientists are rushing to understand why Long Island’s shellfish are dying at an alarming rate.
5:59
Composing A Sound Map Of An Ever-Changing River
Composer Annea Lockwood has been using stereo microphones and underwater hydrophones to create detailed “river maps” since the 1960s.
17:49
How The Past Hints About Our Climate’s Future
To narrow uncertainties about the future’s climate, researchers want to look to prehistoric fossil and ice records.