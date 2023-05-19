The World According To Sound: Feeding Time
2:00 minutes
In this story from our friends at The World According to Sound, we’ll take a sonic trip to Yellowstone National Park. You’ll hear the sounds of two grizzlies feasting on a bison. It’s very rare that a bear can take down an adult bison, but they will chow down on animals that are already dead, like if they were killed by wolves or a car.
The World According to Sound is a live audio show, online listening series, and miniature podcast, created by Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett.
Chris Hoff is the co-producer of The World According To Sound podcast. He’s based in San Francisco, California.
Sam Harnett is the co-producer of The World According To Sound podcast. He’s based in San Francisco, California.
