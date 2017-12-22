 12/22/2017

Urban Life Isn’t A Walk In The Park

We all know that exercise is good for you. You don’t necessarily have to run a marathon or spend hours in the gym, eithereven a good brisk walk can have benefits for the cardiovascular system. But research published this month in The Lancet indicates that perhaps not all walks are created equal. Researchers took a collection of people over 60 years of age (some healthy, some with ischaemic heart disease, and some with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and randomly assigned them to walk for two hours either along a busy commercial street in London or in Hyde Park. The people that took their walk in the park showed improvements in their cardiovascular function. Walkers strolling along the busy street, however, showed little improvementa result that the authors attribute to the effects of air pollution, including nitrous oxides and fine particulates, from traffic on the urban roads.

Jonathan Newman, a cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine, says the work fits in with other research on the effects of urban air pollution, and shows that policy makers and health professionals should take a good look at ways to reduce public exposures to diesel particulate matter.

Jonathan D. Newman is a cardiologist and an assistant professor of medicine in The Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at the New York University School of Medicine in New York, New York.

