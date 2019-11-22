 11/22/2019

The Passion Of Marie Curie

21:31 minutes

an actress playing marie curie holds a green glowing vial that represents radium
Francesca Faridany as Marie Curie in “The Half-Life Of Marie Curie.” Credit: Joan Marcus

Physicist Marie Curie is remembered as the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and the first person—of two ever in history—to win two Nobel Prizes. With her role in discovering radium and polonium, and the energy emitted in the decay of large atomic nuclei, she brought us the concepts of radiation and radioactivity. Curie helped lay the groundwork for a revolution in both physics and chemistry.  

two women sit on chairs happily on stage
Kate Mulgrew as Hertha Ayrton (left) and Francesca Faridany as Marie Curie (right). Credit: Joan Marcus

But a new play explores the person behind the brilliant scientist. In The Half-Life Of Marie Curie, we meet Curie after a scandal: She’s been caught having a love affair with a married man. But in a time of depression and isolation, she’s rescued by a friend,  English scientist Hertha Ayrton—also an intrepid but lesser-known physicist, engineer, and suffragette. 

Playwright Lauren Gunderson joins Ira to talk about the deep friendship between the two scientists, the importance of seeing Marie Curie as a person outside her work, and the many connections between storytelling and science. 

The Half-Life of Marie Curie plays in New York City until December 22. It will also be available to listen to on Audible beginning December 6. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Lauren Gunderson

Lauren Gunderson is the playwright of The Half-Life of Marie Curie, and is based in San Francisco, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

