 01/18/2019

Peering ‘Behind The Sheet’ Of Gynecology’s Darker History

17:34 minutes

five people around a table on a stage with dramatic lighting shining through slats of the wooden floorboard. two women stand on the left of the table assisting a black woman lying on her belly on the table, while the two men are medically examining her
The cast of “Behind The Sheet.” Pictured here are Nia Calloway, Naomi Lorrain, Cristina Pitter, Joel Ripka, and Stephen James Anthony. Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Nineteenth-century physician J. Marion Sims has gone down in history as the “father of modern gynecology.” He invented the speculum, devised body positions to make gynecological exams easier, and discovered a method for closing vaginal fistulas, a painful, embarrassing and often isolating complication that can result from childbirth.

a woman of color dressed in 19th-century servant garb. she's pregnant and has her hand over her belly
“Behind The Sheet” is told from the perspective of Philomena, played by Naomi Lorrain. Credit: Jeremy Daniel

But Sims’ fistula cure was the result of experimental surgeries, pre-Emancipation, on at least 11 enslaved black women, only three of whose names have been remembered—Anarcha, Betsey, and Lucy. Over a period of about five years, the women underwent dozens of surgeries as Sims attempted, and failed, to fix their fistulas. He rarely used anesthesia.

What were the lives of those women like? A new play, Behind The Sheet, tackles this story from their perspective, imagining not just their pain, but the friendships they might have formed to support each other through surgery after surgery. In this story, the women tend each other’s ailments, make perfume to hide the smell from their fistula condition, and pledge to remember each other even if history forgets them.

Science Friday producer Christie Taylor talks to playwright Charly Evon Simpson about the process of inventing a story for these women despite the limited documentation of their lives, and the complexity of weighing both their suffering and the benefits of Sims’ work to modern medicine.

Further Reading

  • Read an essay by Rich Kelley about the scientific an historical context of Behind The Sheet.
  • Listen to Undiscovered’s episode covering Sims’ research and how people of color are still underrepresented in medical research.
  • Read an article reported by Vox on the removal of a statue of Sims in New York in April 2018.

Segment Guests

Charly Evon Simpson

Charly Evon Simpson is the playwright of “Behind The Sheet,” based in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

