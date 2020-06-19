A Crisis Of Health In Healthcare Workers

Content Warning: This segment contains talk of suicide. For help for people considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Healthcare workers take care of other people for a living, and that takes a toll mentally and emotionally. Depression and anxiety are extremely common in healthcare workers, and they have higher rates of suicide than the general public—doctors in particular are twice as likely to die by suicide.

That’s when the world is operating normally. Now, healthcare workers are also dealing with a devastating pandemic, and the uncertainty surrounding a new disease. And some healthcare workers are using what little emotional labor they have left to advocate in the streets and online for racial justice.

Joining Ira to talk about burnout in the healthcare industry are Steven McDonald, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, and Kali Cyrus, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

You shared your experiences of burnout in the healthcare field on the Science Friday VoxPop app. Listen and read to the stories below.

Valerie M. from Houston, Texas:

“I am a little bit burned out I have to say. I work at Texas Children’s Hospital as a medical interpreter and in the clinical area, we are not seeing very many patients, but our patients are at risk. And our families are limited in technology usage and I have to say that everybody’s having a very hard time. So I listened to their stories, their concerns, and it’s very stressful.”

“Am I doing enough for them right now? Also I’m experiencing the same pandemic stress they’re experiencing.”

Sarah from San Jose, California:

“I’m a clinical psychologist from San Jose, California. I have been working at basically 120% capacity since the pandemic started seeing my patients over video. And there’s a lot of stress around, is the video gonna work? Are we gonna have a connection over video? Am I doing enough for them right now? And then also I’m experiencing the same pandemic stress they’re experiencing. So it’s been a real challenge the last few months.”

Karen from Missouri:

“I work in physical therapy at a skilled care facility in Missouri. And we’ve been really having a lot of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. The patients can’t have the visitors come in and that is really affecting them. And it’s really burning them out as well as burning the staff out because we have to take the brunt of trying to be their family as well as working with them as caregivers.

Just in general, the whole feeling in the place is just folks are wore out, they’re just wore out emotionally. We’re all doing other jobs, because people aren’t coming to work anymore or they’re sick or we just are doing things so differently, that we have to help out in the different areas which is good. But again, it can get to where you’re really feeling burnout.

I love my job. I love my patients. I also feel that there’s this big burden on all of us that come in every day to get our temperatures checked and our screens done so we can go in with our protective gear on and not bring anything to our patients. I think that’s one of the hardest things for me: The anxiety and the fear that I feel that every day I could bring the virus in to them, and they would be hurt or sick or even die. And that is a big burden, I think for a lot of us healthcare workers.”

Kim from Colorado:

“I am a health care worker. I am quite honestly just attempting to navigate life and hopefully drive change from within the system.”

Judy from Peterborough:

“I work with developmental disabilities. Those of us in the healthcare field with the developmentally disabled, who work with them every day, taking them out into the community and supporting them and helping them to be a part of their community is also very essential. And yes, I am burnt out.

I have been with the same individual for over 14-15 years. And when the pandemic started, all the support staff that I had could no longer come to the house, and I’ve been with this person 24/7. And just feeling alone, with no one to talk to myself and just dealing with keeping his life on the upscale and keeping him out of the hospital—not just getting the virus, but from his issues with mental health.”

