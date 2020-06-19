June 19, 2020

featured segment
A Crisis Of Health In Healthcare Workers
The global pandemic and national protests are adding to the mental and emotional burden of taking care of others.
Heard on the Air
12:12
PG&E Guilty Plea Sets A Precedent For Climate Change Culpability
Plus, why we shouldn’t count on lockdowns to work again.
17:05
Insights From International Doctors On The Frontlines Of The Pandemic
Two international resident physicians in the Bronx share their experiences treating COVID-19 patients.
12:04
Hummingbirds See Beyond The Rainbow
These speedy fliers see way more than red.
24:24
Protests Shine Light On Facial Recognition Tech Problems
As big tech steps back from facial recognition for police, some AI experts want an end to its use entirely. Here’s why they say reform isn’t enough.
9:35
A NASA Rover Is Catching A Private Ride To The Moon
The rover is designed to explore for the large stores of ice scientists suspect may be frozen in lunar polar regions.
17:21
A Crisis Of Health In Healthcare Workers
The global pandemic and national protests are adding to the mental and emotional burden of taking care of others.