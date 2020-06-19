June 19, 2020

The global pandemic and national protests are adding to the mental and emotional burden of taking care of others. Plus, how hummingbirds see on beyond the rainbow, and plans for a private lunar lander.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

A Crisis Of Health In Healthcare Workers

The global pandemic and national protests are adding to the mental and emotional burden of taking care of others.

Heard on the Air

Article

Seeking Algorithmic Justice In Policing AI

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode