 04/29/2022

What’s Up With The Spike In Hepatitis Among Young Kids?

a computer illustration of a spherical cross section of a cell, revealing a DNA strand inside
An illustration of the Hepatitis-C virus. Credit: CDC

This spring, there’s been a strange spike in hepatitis cases among young children. Hepatitis can leave kids with stomach pain, jaundice, and a generally icky feeling. 169 cases have been recorded globally, and one death. A majority of these cases have been found in the United Kingdom, with the others in Spain, Israel, and the U.S.

The sudden rise in cases is unusual, and physicians are trying to unlock the mystery of where this is coming from. 

Joining guest host Umair Irfan to talk about this story and other science news of the week, including the holdup over COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five years old, is Science Friday producer Kathleen Davis.

Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Segment Transcript

About Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

