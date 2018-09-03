High School Science Projects Go High Tech

What were you doing when you were in high school? Were you investigating how supernovae explode? Designing 3D-printed nano-devices that can absorb bacterial toxins? Writing algorithms to detect gender bias in the news? Those are just a few of the ambitious projects more than 1,800 high school science whizzes submitted to the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a competition founded by the Society for Science and the Public. One thing is for sure: If these students are the future, the future is looking bright.

This week and next, 40 finalists are presenting their projects in Washington, D.C. to determine the top winner, who will be announced on March 14. Among the finalists is Haniya Shareef of Lincoln Park Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida, who used a parasitic fungi to develop a new weed-killing cocktail, which might help control invasive purple nutsedge. Finalist Nitya Parthasarathy from Northwood High School in Irvine, California was compelled to create an algorithm that detects and measures gender bias in social media after experiencing gender bias firsthand in her family and an internship. In this segment, Shareef and Parthasarathy join Ira to discuss their projects and their scientific passions.

SciFri continued the conversation with two of the participants. Learn more about them and their projects below!

Nitya Parthasarathy

Northwood High School, Irvine, California

Briefly, what is your project?

Gender bias is basically the surrounding topic of my project. The first thing I looked at was what is the correlation between the word “he” and the word “strong” [in online movie reviews]… We’ll associate males with words like “strong” or “smart” and females with “kind” or “caring…” From there I moved on to algorithmic analysis… to look at the word “strong” but take out the word “he.” Could the computer guess whether “he” or “she” should go in there?… Another algorithm I used allows you to output a similar word if you input two words. So if I put “gentle” and “woman” in the program, it’ll come out with “naive.” But if I put “gentle” plus “man,” it comes out “compassionate.”

The goal for me was just to see if the algorithms could detect [and capture] the bias…, and they were able to with a significantly high success rate… From there I created a program so that anyone can put potentially any document inside my program and it will give you a bias score.

How did you first become interested in science?

Science has always been a passion of mine. When I look outside, I think about the way the world works and that always fascinates me. In terms of engineering and technology, my dad is a computer engineer and so I’ve always been exposed by going to his work and him bringing home computer chips after the end of the day. And so I think that was the natural inclination for me because it’s something that I’ve always been exposed to.

Why did you decide to look into this question?

Gender bias is something I’ve experienced my entire life. One of the events that really got me started on the project was when my brother, my dad, and I were driving to get boba [a bubble tea drink] and my brother started crying about how badly he wanted to get it right now. My dad said, “Stop crying like a girl.” And for some reason that day I just took severe offense to the statement. It’s not something that I haven’t heard before, but it just made me realize how often we associate negative characteristics with women and really got me questioning as to why we do that.

There was an interview given by Meryl Streep around the same time where she was talking about how if you look on Rotten Tomatoes or movie aggregators of any sort, it is skewed towards the male population… There are so many more male reviewers than female reviewers, that it is biased towards the male population and what their interests are. And that really got me started on analyzing movie reviews and that led me into my project.

What was one surprising thing you learned during the experiment?

It’s not necessarily related to my project, but the response has been wonderful and surprising. I would like to say that the results that I got and the fact that there were so many biases were surprising, but it’s really not. I think what really took me back is how much support people have [for this project] and how people are really willing to try to make a change.

After presenting my project, I’ve had so many people ask me, “So what steps do you think we need to take to fix this bias?” I think this is a huge problem. This is coming from everyone, from teenagers to the adults judging my project. So I think when a community comes together, that’s when you know it’s really, really wonderful.

If you could have dinner with any scientist (living or dead) who would it be and why?

I’m inclined to say Elon Musk. I don’t know if that’s a stereotypical answer, but as a child my dad used to tell me stories about Elon Musk. The idea of being at the forefront of both technology and business and innovation is something that’s really inspiring to me. And I know that he has some really polarizing views on artificial intelligence. I’d love to talk him about that, and I just love hearing about what people think about the future of AI and technology.

Haniya Shareef

Lincoln Park Academy, Port St. Lucie, Florida

Briefly, what is your project?

My project was focusing on combating an invasive weed that’s becoming a huge problem around the world. It’s a common one called purple nutsedge… Nutsedge is definitely a big problem not only in gardens, but also commercially and they have a really big impact on agriculture output, especially here in Florida. I’ve found a way to combat their growth and destroy them in a way that’s really eco-friendly… I took a biological organism [a rust fungi] and utilized its natural capabilities to attack this weed.

How did you first become interested in science?

I started science research in the sixth grade, simply because I had to get volunteer hours. My older classmates told me there was a lab close by that I could get volunteer hours at and I simply went in with this, but over time, my mentor—the person who let me volunteer there—he would explain to me why I was doing the certain things I was doing over time. I asked him if I could do a project with him, and as the years went on, my curiosity just increased and increased until I went on to the United States Department of Agriculture where I work now. I think it was just being exposed to the environment that kind of made me love it. I started off at such a low level, of simply washing dishes and cleaning the petri dishes, and eventually grew to love it and continued on in complexity.

Why did you decide to look into this question for your project?

I’ve been working with biological controls since the sixth grade. From sixth grade to ninth grade, I worked at a very basic level and then when I went on to the USDA, I started working on fungi and fungi as a mechanism of biological control. Particularly what intrigued me about this is when my mentor told me about this population [of purple nutsedge] in Florida, and being able to identify a new host-pathogen interaction and come up with something that could potentially be much more everlasting than a typical biological control. I think that’s really what got me involved—the opportunity that I was provided with, being in the right place at the right moment, and being interested in that thing that was presented to me in such a lucky manner.

What was one surprising thing you learned during the experiment?

I think one of the most surprising things that I learned was patience, especially with science and especially with different mechanisms within science. I hadn’t been exposed to such in-depth research before, and I didn’t realize that something as simple as DNA extraction or identification of DNA takes time. I never understood how much time it actually takes scientists to do these things on a daily basis. It takes hours, and I don’t think people realize that. I think that was something that really surprised me was just the amount of time scientists and people who are so concerned about the environment need to make the discoveries that they make.

If you could have dinner with any scientist (living or dead) who would it be and why?

Manu Prakash’s lab is probably one of my favorites. He has a lab based in Stanford and he creates things with a focus of applicability and practical applications, which I think is really amazing. I would love to speak with him and see how he comes up with these unique projects that could be applied in several countries. He created a foldscope, which is [very affordable] and it allows several countries’ students to see microscopic organisms which I think was super amazing. I saw him talk at the International Science Fair, and ever since then I was just starstruck. He’s really taken science to a place that’s so practical, to a place that hasn’t really been seen before.

These interviews have been edited for space and clarity.