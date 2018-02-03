Searching For A Path To Greater Grains

The grain sorghum might not seem familiar to many in the U.S.—but it’s the fifth most important cereal grown in the world. It’s a common human food ingredient in Africa and parts of Asia, and is often used in the U.S. for animal feed or for ethanol production. Millions of acres of the grain are planted in the U.S. each year.

Now, writing in the journal Nature Communications, researchers report that they’ve identified the pathway in one mutant strain of the grain that allows that variety to produce three times as many seeds per plant as regular sorghum. One gene appears to control the amount of jasmonic acid, a plant hormone, which in turn regulates the fertility of some of the grasses’ flowers. By reducing the amount of jasmonic acid in the sorghum, more of the plant’s flowers become fertile and produce seeds.

Doreen Ware, one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to talk about engineering grains for greater growth, and what the research tells us about how plants grow and reproduce.