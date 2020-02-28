The Evolution Of Facebook
23:20 minutes
Facebook is a household name globally with nearly 2 billion users. Mark Zuckerberg’s goal was to connect the entire world online when he founded the company in 2006. But 14 years later, Facebook has evolved into more than a social media platform. The company has been involved in debates and scandals around user privacy, outside interference in elections, and the spread of fake news. Last summer, the Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook $5 billion for “repeatedly used deceptive disclosures and settings to undermine users’ privacy preferences in violation of its 2012 FTC order.”
Journalist Steven Levy has been following Zuckerberg and the company since the beginning. In his new book Facebook: The Inside Story he chronicles Zuckerberg’s growth and data-driven approach and how that influenced the tactics the company applied to the problems that resulted from the platform.
Read an excerpt of Levy’s new book about how Facebook’s news feed allowed political propaganda and misinformation to spread during a presidential election in the Philippines.
Steven Levy is author of Facebook: The Inside Story (Blue Rider Press, 2020) and an Editor at Large for Wired in New York, New York.
