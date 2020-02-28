February 28, 2020

Public health experts explain why more testing and protecting healthcare workers will be key in dealing with the coronavirus. Plus, how the world of building materials—wood, steel, and concrete—is responding to climate change.

How The World Of Building Materials Is Responding To Climate Change

‘Mass timber’ receives praise for its carbon sink potential, while concrete and steel reinvent themselves to curb emissions.

How Facebook’s News Feed Became A Political Propaganda Machine

