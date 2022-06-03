 06/03/2022

So You Think You Know About Sex

12:48 minutes

a book cover with a renaissance-style painting of a smiling nude white woman with long brown hair having sex with a smiling white man. she's in a straddling position on top of him, wearing only a belt made out of plants, and she's throwing her arms up in the air. he's on his back, nude except for a crown and belt made out of leaves, and a pair of socks, and he's gesturing wildly. the text reads 'been there, done that, by rachel feltman' a strip of text obscures their genitals, which reads 'a rousing history of sex'When it comes to sex, there’s really no such thing as normal. What was once considered taboo, sometimes goes mainstream. And some things considered new have been around as long as sex itself, like birth control, abortion, and sexually transmitted infections.

All that and more is contained in the new book, Been There, Done That: A Rousing History of Sex, by Rachel Feltman, executive editor of Popular Science, based in New York City. 

Radio producer Shoshannah Buxbaum talks with author Rachel Feltman about queer animals, crocodile dung contraception, ancient STIs, what led to the United States’ original abortion ban, and more. 

Read an excerpt of Been There, Done That: A Rousing History of Sex by Rachel Feltman.

This is a continuation of Science Friday’s coverage of the science behind reproductive health.

Segment Guests

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is author of Been There, Done That: A Rousing History of Sex, and is executive editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producer

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

