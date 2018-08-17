How A Humble Microbe Shook The Evolutionary Tree
25:39 minutes
25:39 minutes
In The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life, science writer David Quammen tells the tale of the microbiologist Carl Woese, who discovered in 1977 that a certain methane-belching microbe was not a bacterium, but instead belonged to another, altogether new branch of the evolutionary tree, the Archaea. The news shook up scientists’ understanding of the tree of life, Quammen writes—and our human place in it.
Read an excerpt of Quammen’s The Tangled Tree here .
David Quammen is the author of several books, including The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life (Simon & Schuster, 2018). The Song of the Dodo (Scribner, 1997) and Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic (W.W. Norton & Company, 2012). He is based in Bozeman, Montana.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.