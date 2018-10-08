Revealing The Ruins Below

It’s been hot in the United Kingdom this summer. Numerous heat waves have rolled across the islands and the first half of the summer was the driest of that time period on record. But as lawns parch and grasses turn brown, the landscape is also revealing the buried remains of valuable archaeological finds.

[Where does the word “cell” come from? Well, it all started with a piece of cork…]

Aerial archaeologist Robert Bewley, at Oxford University, describes how “parch marks” can reveal hidden treasures.