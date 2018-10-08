 08/10/2018

Revealing The Ruins Below

4:26 minutes

A green field with patches of light brown photographed from above
Hot weather brings out “parch marks” where ancient structures used to reside. Credit: Dave Cowley / Historic Environment Scotland

It’s been hot in the United Kingdom this summer. Numerous heat waves have rolled across the islands and the first half of the summer was the driest of that time period on record. But as lawns parch and grasses turn brown, the landscape is also revealing the buried remains of valuable archaeological finds.

[Where does the word “cell” come from? Well, it all started with a piece of cork…]

Aerial archaeologist Robert Bewley, at Oxford University, describes how “parch marks” can reveal hidden treasures.

Segment Guests

Robert Bewley

Robert Bewley is the Director of Endangered Archaeology in the Middle East and North Africa at the University of Oxford.

More From Guest

