July 17, 2020

Can We Keep Coronavirus Out Of The Classroom?
With little federal guidance, the country is a patchwork of plans to open schools or keep students learning from home.
Heard on the Air
12:05
A Coronavirus Vaccine Passes First Test Phase In The US
The National Institutes of Health completed a phase one trial on a vaccine created by the company Moderna.
17:36
How NASA’s Perseverance Rover Will Look For Life
When it lands on Mars in winter of 2021, the Perseverance rover will search an ancient river delta for signs of life.
12:12
How Do Our Brains Keep Smells Organized?
An investigation into how our brain keeps track of everything we smell.
16:57
Understanding Plant Evolution Through Art
An art historian and plant biologist find clues to botanical evolution in paintings of wheat, strawberries, and potatoes.
17:38
Rethinking A New Aid For Hearing Loss
A new generation of tech is helping change the stigma around hearing aids.
17:28
