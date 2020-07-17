July 17, 2020

There is a lot of pressure to get students back in school this fall, but with COVID-19 cases rising across the country, there is no easy path forward. Plus, the Mars 2020 mission launches soon. Why we’re sending another rover to look for life and collect samples.

Can We Keep Coronavirus Out Of The Classroom?

With little federal guidance, the country is a patchwork of plans to open schools or keep students learning from home.

