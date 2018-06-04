 04/06/2018

How Facebook Makes Scam Artists’ Jobs Easier

7:24 minutes

mark zuckerberg at conference
Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the 2015 F8 conference. Credit: Facebook

Recently, Facebook has been under scrutiny for helping spread political misinformation online. What’s receiving less attention these days are the health and science scams being conducted on the platform.

Nidhi Subbaraman, science reporter for Buzzfeed News, joins guest host John Dankosky to explain how one especially harmful practice (drinking a diarrhea-inducing fermented salted cabbage mixture) has managed to amass a large following, and no one seems to know how to put a stop to it.

[Orchid mantises—particularly juveniles—are quite aptly named.]

Plus, researchers have discovered 12 new black holes scattered around the central supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy. But, they predict there could be millions more still hidden from view.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Nidhi Subbaraman
Nidhi Subbaraman is a science reporter at Buzzfeed.
More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Medical ‘Cures’ That Did More Harm Than Good

Aspirin is much better for headaches than a red-hot iron to the forehead—but ancient Greek physicians prescribed the latter ‘cure.’

Read More

Does Faster Drug Approval Lead To Better Medicine?

Researchers say fast-tracked drugs are not being rigorously tested after the approval process.

Read More