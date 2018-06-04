How Facebook Makes Scam Artists’ Jobs Easier

Recently, Facebook has been under scrutiny for helping spread political misinformation online. What’s receiving less attention these days are the health and science scams being conducted on the platform.

Nidhi Subbaraman, science reporter for Buzzfeed News, joins guest host John Dankosky to explain how one especially harmful practice (drinking a diarrhea-inducing fermented salted cabbage mixture) has managed to amass a large following, and no one seems to know how to put a stop to it.

[Orchid mantises—particularly juveniles—are quite aptly named.]

Plus, researchers have discovered 12 new black holes scattered around the central supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy. But, they predict there could be millions more still hidden from view.