Medical ‘Cures’ That Did More Harm Than Good

Having trouble warding off that weight gain? Have you tried taking some tapeworm eggs? Got a troublesome toothache? Consider cocaine. Swollen joints? Slather on some snake oil. Those are just a few of the quack remedies catalogued in Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything, by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen.

In the book, they survey a medicine chest’s worth of quacks through the ages, and employ modern-day scientific evidence to evaluate their efficacy. In this segment, Ira interviews Dr. Kang about these spurious “cures,” and asks whether certain medical practices today might be considered cruel and unusual punishment by future generations.

See how everyone from literal snake oil salesmen to opioid aficionados marketed and sold their wares, and read up on a brief history of those “cures,” as described in Quackery. And read an excerpt of the book here.

Ailment: Inflammation

Prescribed Treatment: Snake oil

Side Effects: None to note (In fact, in many cases there were no effects whatsoever)

Created by plopping snakes in a vat of boiling water and bottling the fat that rises to the top, snake oil does actually have an anti-inflammatory effect—if it actually contains a very specific snake. Chinese snake oil was made with the fat from Chinese water snakes, Enhydris chinensis, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids. But when American frontiersmen began to dabble in the practice during the wave of Chinese immigrants to the U.S. in the 19th century, they reached for rattlesnakes, which have fewer fatty acids. In fact, one brand—Clark Stanley’s Snake Oil Liniment—was made from mineral oil, beef fat, red pepper, turpentine and contained exactly no snake. Following the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, Stanley was slapped with a $20 fine, and “snake oil salesman” became the slimy insult that it is today.

[Most of the world’s volcanic activity happens under the sea—but we know very little about it.]

Ailment: Toothache

Prescribed Treatment: Cocaine

Side Effects: Addiction

Derived from the Erythroxylum coca plant native to South America, the modern drug cocaine was invented when a graduate student extracted the active ingredient from the leaf for a doctoral thesis. The drug was used for a time as a local anesthetic, and one of the founders of Johns Hopkins Hospital used cocaine to numb pain in dental surgeries. Likely as a result of those experiments, the drug became a major ingredient in popular medicines, like Lloyd’s Cocaine Toothache Drops. Sold for $0.15 a pop, the “medicine” was marketed for use with children. And yes, it’s true that the original Coca-Cola recipe contained some amount of cocaine, but the exact recipe is a closely guarded secret.

Ailment: Crying babies

Prescribed Treatment: Opiates

Side Effects: Lack of appetite, alarmingly slow breathing, addiction, death

The botanical name for the poppy, Papaver somniferum, actually includes the Latin root for “sleep inducing.” Various opiate cures, popular at the end of the 19th century, were “putting that baby right to sleep… or killing it,” write Kang and Pedersen in Quackery. But 19th-century nannies weren’t the first to spoon-feed opium- and morphine-laced mixtures, like Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup, to lull babies into sleep and silence. Mentions of the “remedy” stretch all the way back to the Ebers Papyrus, an ancient Egyptian medical document dating to 1550 BCE that describes a poppy mixture. In 1914, the Harrison Narcotics Act put the sale of opiates like Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup to bed in the United States.

[Looking for some urban stardust? Check the roof.]

Ailment: Fatigue, lack of focus, sexual dysfunction

Prescribed Treatment: Strychnine

Side Effects: Cold sweats, loss of consciousness, alarmingly rapid heartbeat, death

For nearly 200 years, everyone from medical students cramming for exams to marathon runners were popping the alkaloid strychnine, which was originally heralded as a multipurpose boost. The downside? A mere five milligrams is enough to kill you. But when an American company called All Products Unlimited realized in the 1960s that strychnine also had a reputation as an aphrodisiac, the deadly potential didn’t stop them from capitalizing on the nascent sexual revolution. The company eventually landed in court on charges of mail fraud, and for making “baseless” claims about the sexual benefit of the stimulants.

Ailment: Difficulty losing weight

Prescribed Treatment: Tapeworms

Side Effects: Brain inflammation, seizures, dementia, a 30-foot-long tapeworm growing inside your body

The tapeworm craze wormed its way into the public in the 1800s. The gist was this: Eat as much as you want, then wash it all down with some tapeworm eggs. Voila! The parasite eats away all the food you’ve just eaten. In reality, an actual tapeworm infection could result in brain inflammation, seizures, and a 30-foot-long tapeworm that lives for decades growing inside one’s body. Perhaps it was for the best that mail-order eggs were often dead on arrival (or just never showed up, period).