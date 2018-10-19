How Genes Determine Our Quality Of Sleep

How did you sleep last night? If you’re one of the estimated one in three American adults who gets less than seven hours of sleep per night, you may not want to answer that one. As researchers cement the connection between sleep and health, others are still asking why some people have fewer problems sleeping, and others recover more easily from lost sleep. On top of that, there seem to be gender divides in who suffers from sleep disorders.

In this interview recorded live in Thousand Oaks, California, UCLA associate professor Ketema Paul explains where our genes come into the picture and how they regulate our internal clock, sleep, and wakefulness. Plus, he’ll explain how his own work has found genes outside the brain—in skeletal muscle, of all places—contributing to sleep loss recovery.