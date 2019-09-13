How Geometry Shaped The World

Do you recall your high school geometry? Given isosceles triangle ABC, where side AB is equal to side BC, then angle A is also equal to angle C. That’s not something your math teacher invented—it’s a proof, written down in 300 BC by the Greek mathematician Euclid of Alexandria, also known as the founder of geometry.

Yet, Euclid’s pie in the sky vision of an ordered and methodical universe struggled to catch on for centuries, until Renaissance painters and French monarchs found a way connect the ancient science of geometry to the real world. Science historian Amir Alexander joins Ira to share the story of geometry’s rising global influence in his new book Proof!: How The World Became Geometrical. Read an excerpt from the book.

