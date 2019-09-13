 09/13/2019

How Geometry Shaped The World

17:09 minutes

an aerieal view of a circular pond with rows of straight, geometrically aligned trees and trimmed hedges
The geometric gardens at the Palace of Versailles. Credit: Needpix

Do you recall your high school geometry? Given isosceles triangle ABC, where side AB is equal to side BC, then angle A is also equal to angle C. That’s not something your math teacher invented—it’s a proof, written down in 300 BC by the Greek mathematician Euclid of Alexandria, also known as the founder of geometry.

Yet, Euclid’s pie in the sky vision of an ordered and methodical universe struggled to catch on for centuries, until Renaissance painters and French monarchs found a way connect the ancient science of geometry to the real world. Science historian Amir Alexander joins Ira to share the story of geometry’s rising global influence in his new book Proof!: How The World Became Geometrical. Read an excerpt from the book. 

Further Reading:

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Amir Alexander

Amir Alexander is the author of Proof!: How the World Became Geometrical (Scientific American, 2019). He teaches history of science at the University of California, Los Angeles.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Women Taking Math To The Next Dimension

Rebecca Goldin, Emily Riehl, and Eugenia Cheng share their favorite puzzles, explain why math is like a dragon, and give tips for young women entering the field.

Read More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Zero’

There's a lot to say about nothing.

Read More