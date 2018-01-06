 06/01/2018

How Is The Microbiome Keeping Peace? Ask The Immune System

17:14 minutes

By now, we all know about the microbes that live in our gut and digestive tract—different species of bacteria living together in the same environment. Now researchers are trying to learn more about what keeps these bacteria living together in harmony.

[Are you looking for a book recommendation for those long, lazy summer days ahead? We’ve got you covered.]

Scientists suspect the secret “microbe whisperer” is actually a member of the immune system—a molecule called immunoglobulin A. That molecule keeps the gastrointestinal system free of pathogens and, researchers hope, might one day be used to combat diseases of the digestive tract.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Thaddeus Stappenbeck

Thaddeus Stappenbeck is a professor of Pathology & Immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

More From Guest
Margaret Conner

Margaret Conner is an associate professor of Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

No Assembly (Or Hardware) Required

Researcher Lining Yao programs biological materials to act like robots and brings them to life on stage.

Read More

Get To Know These Meteorites

Learn about stories of the early solar system with these handy meteorite trading cards.

Read More