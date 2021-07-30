 07/30/2021

How Long Do Viruses Hang Out In Your Body?

16:12 minutes

illustration of Black woman sitting with knees pulled to her chest surrounded by exaggerated large virus particles
Credit: Shutterstock

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Throughout the pandemic, scientists have been learning more about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. But there are still big questions, like how long the virus can survive in your body. 

This week, infectious disease specialist Diane Griffin talks about how viruses—from SARS-CoV-2 to HIV to measles—persist in the body, and how this can provide new insights into how long people might stay contagious. 

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Diane Griffin

Diane Griffin is a professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Roxanne Khamsi

Roxanne Khamsi is a science writer based in Montreal, Quebec.

Explore More

Biden’s Surgeon General On How To Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, talks about the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.

Read More

How Alarmed Should You Be About The Delta Variant?

Virologist Angela Rasmussen on the World Health Organization’s new advice to mask up (again), and good news about vaccine efficacy.

Read More