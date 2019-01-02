How Much Carbon Do Our Forests Capture?
17:08 minutes
17:08 minutes
It’s one of the first things you learn in elementary school science class: Trees take in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. That may have satisfied our childhood questions about how trees work, but as adults, we understand the picture to be a lot more complex.
Carbon dioxide is a potent greenhouse gas, which means our forests are some of the biggest natural weapons we have to fight rising global temperatures. But how much carbon do our forests truly capture?
Christopher Woodall, project leader with the USDA Forest Service joins guest host John Dankosky to crunch the numbers on carbon sequestration. And Christa Anderson, research fellow at the World Wildlife Fund, talks about how forests may be our best weapon for fighting carbon emissions.
Read the original paper in Nature.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Christa Andersen is a research fellow at the World Wildlife Fund in San Francisco, California.
Christopher Woodall is a research project leader with the USDA Forest Service in Durham, New Hampshire.
Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.