How Much Carbon Do Our Forests Capture?

It’s one of the first things you learn in elementary school science class: Trees take in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. That may have satisfied our childhood questions about how trees work, but as adults, we understand the picture to be a lot more complex.

Carbon dioxide is a potent greenhouse gas, which means our forests are some of the biggest natural weapons we have to fight rising global temperatures. But how much carbon do our forests truly capture?

Christopher Woodall, project leader with the USDA Forest Service joins guest host John Dankosky to crunch the numbers on carbon sequestration. And Christa Anderson, research fellow at the World Wildlife Fund, talks about how forests may be our best weapon for fighting carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Read the original paper in Nature.