 02/01/2019

How Much Carbon Do Our Forests Capture?

large tree with lots of dead branches backlit by setting sun
Credit: nairnbairn/flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

It’s one of the first things you learn in elementary school science class: Trees take in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. That may have satisfied our childhood questions about how trees work, but as adults, we understand the picture to be a lot more complex.

Carbon dioxide is a potent greenhouse gas, which means our forests are some of the biggest natural weapons we have to fight rising global temperatures. But how much carbon do our forests truly capture?

Christopher Woodall, project leader with the USDA Forest Service joins guest host John Dankosky to crunch the numbers on carbon sequestration. And Christa Anderson, research fellow at the World Wildlife Fund, talks about how forests may be our best weapon for fighting carbon emissions.

a graph with rising lines showing an increase in carbon split up between China, India, United States, European Union, and the rest of the world
Annual CO2 emissions from fossil fuels by major country and rest of world from 1959-2017, in gigatons CO2 per year (GtCO2). Credit: Carbon Brief

Further Reading

Read the original paper in Nature.

Segment Guests

Christa Anderson

Christa Andersen is a research fellow at the World Wildlife Fund in San Francisco, California.

Christopher Woodall

Christopher Woodall is a research project leader with the USDA Forest Service in Durham, New Hampshire.

