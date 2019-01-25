The Silent Tremors Of Volcanoes, Caught On Mic

When the Chilean volcano Villarrica exploded in 2015, researchers trying to piece together the eruption had a fortuitous piece of extra data to work with: the inaudible infrasound signature of the volcano’s subsurface lava lake rising toward the surface.

Volcano forecasters already use seismic data from volcanic vibrations in the ground. But these “infrasound” signals are different. They’re low-frequency sound waves generated by vibrations in the air columns within a volcanic crater, can travel many miles from the original source, and can reveal information about the shape and resonance of the crater… and whether it’s changing. And two days before Villarrica erupted, its once-resonant infrasound signals turned thuddy—as if the lava lake had gotten higher, and left only a loudspeaker-shaped crater to vibrate the air.

Jeffrey Johnson, an associate professor of geophysics at Boise State University, explains how scientists are gathering infrasound and learning to interpret signals to understand what’s happening deep inside volcanoes—and why a signal from the Ecuadorian volcano Cotopaxi is exciting just for the unique shape it makes.

Plus, Science Friday digital producer Johanna Mayer, who leads the Science Diction project, pulls back the curtain on the origins of the word ‘crater’—which originally had nothing to do with volcanoes.

Further Reading:

