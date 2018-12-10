How Secure Are The 2018 Midterm Elections?
17:35 minutes
The voting infrastructure is a vast network that includes voting machines, registration systems, e-poll books, and result reporting systems. This summer, the federal government put out a report that stated that hackers, possibly connected to Russia, targeted the election systems of twenty-one states. No changes in voter data were detected. How can we secure our voting from malicious hacks and technological errors?
Lawrence Norden, Deputy Director of NYU’s Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, and Charles Stewart, a political scientist at MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, discuss how to secure the voting infrastructure, and how these issues affect voting behavior.
Lawrence Norden is the deputy director of The Brennan Center’s Democracy Program at New York University.
Charles Stewart III is a professor of political science and is the founding director of Election Data and Science Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.