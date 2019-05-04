How The Sap Runs
16:31 minutes
16:31 minutes
Maple tapping season is underway in the sugar maple stands of the United States. Warm days and below-freezing nights kick off a cycle of sap flow crucial for maple syrup production. But why is the flow of sap so temperature dependent in sugar maples?
University of Vermont maple researcher Abby van den Berg explains how ice crystals in the trees’ cells power sap flow, while Yale University’s Craig Brodersen tackles how other trees and plants move gallons of fluid per day from roots to leaves—all without using any energy at all.
Watch our SciFri Macroscope video featuring Abby van den Berg to learn more about the science of collecting maple sap.
Abby van den Berg is a research assistant professor in plant biology at the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center in Underhill Center, Vermont.
Craig Brodersen is an Assistant Professor of Plant Physiological Ecology at Yale University.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.