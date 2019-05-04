 04/05/2019

How The Sap Runs

16:31 minutes

a bucket of what looks to clear water (it's the sap) attached to a tree. two tubes collecting the sap hang from the tree
Sugar maple sap collected near Green Bank, West Virginia. Credit: Ira Flatow

Maple tapping season is underway in the sugar maple stands of the United States. Warm days and below-freezing nights kick off a cycle of sap flow crucial for maple syrup production. But why is the flow of sap so temperature dependent in sugar maples?

University of Vermont maple researcher Abby van den Berg explains how ice crystals in the trees’ cells power sap flow, while Yale University’s Craig Brodersen tackles how other trees and plants move gallons of fluid per day from roots to leaves—all without using any energy at all.

Watch our SciFri Macroscope video featuring Abby van den Berg to learn more about the science of collecting maple sap.

Further Reading

  • Read a paper about how maple sap moves in maple trees in the Maple Syrup Journal.
  • Check out these 3D views of plant xylem anatomy from Craig Brodersen’s lab at Yale University.
  • Listen to this past interview on Science Friday with Selena Ahmed who studied how climate change is affecting the taste of maple syrup.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Abby van den Berg

Abby van den Berg is a research assistant professor in plant biology at the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center in Underhill Center, Vermont.

More From Guest
Craig Brodersen

Craig Brodersen is an Assistant Professor of Plant Physiological Ecology at Yale University.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Suckers for Sap

By vacuum-sucking sap directly from the cut tops of juvenile maple trees, the researchers may revolutionize the maple syrup industry.

Watch Video

How Climate Change Threatens Your Breakfast

As the globe warms, maple syrup, tea, and other specialty foods could suffer from lower quality and lower nutritional value.

Read More