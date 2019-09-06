 09/06/2019

Randall Munroe’s ‘How To’ Guide For Everyday Problems

27:37 minutes

a stick figure of serena williams serves a tennis ball that launches and hits an incoming drone. there are three other drones in the air and one broken one on the ground.
In his book “How To,” Serena Williams field tests one of Randall Munroe’s questions… on a drone. Credit: From Randall Munroe’s book “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems

If you’ve ever been skiing, you might have wondered how your skiis and the layer of water interact. What would happen if the slope was made out of wood or rubber? Or how would you make more snow in the most efficient way if it all melted away? These are the questions that comic artist Randall Munroe thinks about in his book How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems. He answers these hypothetical scenarios and other everyday questions—from charging your phone to sending a digital file—with uncommon solutions. Munroe joins Ira to talk about how he comes up with his far-fetched solutions and why “…figuring out exactly why it’s a bad idea can teach you a lot—and might help you think of a better approach.”

Read an excerpt of Munroe’s new book where tennis legend Serena Williams takes to the court to test one of his hypotheses: How to catch a drone with sports equipment.

Further Reading

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Randall Munroe

Randall Munroe is a comic artist, creator of xkcd.com, and author of Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2015) and What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2014). He’s based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Physics On The Edge

There's a lot we still don't know about matter, time, and the contents of the universe. Why that's a challenge...and a thrill for physicists.

Read More

Science Comics: A Creative Gateway into Literacy and STEM

Use student-created comics to summarize learning, report experimental outcomes, and assess prior knowledge.

Read More