How To Preserve Artworks In A Microbial World

When you go to the museum to see a popular exhibit, sometimes you have fight through the crowds to get up front to see all the details. But there’s another group also trying to get a closer look at these pieces of art.

Fungi, bacteria and lichens can grow on paintings, monuments, and other types of artwork. They feed on different pigments, oils, and canvas. In a study out this week in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers analyzed a 17th century painting and found microbes that could degrade and others that could protect the painting.

Robert Koestler, the Director of the Smithsonian’s Museum Conservation Institute (who was not a part of that study), discusses why microbes like to munch on paintings and what can be done to protect these works of art.

