How To Spot The Engineering Tricks Hidden In Buildings

The gentle curve of a beam. The particular shape of a clay brick. The sharp angles of a series of trusses. You might view these elements of buildings, bridges, and structures as part of the aesthetic and artistic design, or maybe you have overlooked them completely. But for London-based structural engineer Roma Agrawal, these visual charms play an important role not only in the beauty of a building, but in the physics that keep a structure from tumbling down.

In her new book Built: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Structures, Agrawal explores the evolution of structural engineering—from ancient massive domes that do not collapse under the force of their own weight to modern skyscrapers that defy the laws of gravity. As Agrawal explains, if you strip away the layers of a building—all the way down to its guts—you can find the engineering tricks that go into the infrastructure. She joins Ira to reveal some of the hidden engineering, materials science, chemistry, and physics that help structures support their own weight.

[Read an excerpt of Roma Agrawal’s book Built.]

You can try spotting these elements yourself! Check out some of the clever, inconspicuous building components that have helped engineers pull off amazing structural feats.

John Hancock Tower

The dark, 100-story John Hancock Tower stands tall among Chicago’s skyline—the cuboid skyscraper known for its bold, black X-latticed exterior. But the iconic design also serves as an exoskeleton that braces the tower and reduces the lateral load by transferring it into the exterior columns. It was designed by architect Fazlur Rahman Khan in 1965.

Golden Gate Bridge

The most recognizable feature in San Francisco’s famous suspension bridge is probably the two towers that peek above the fog on the bay. If you look closely at the pattern on the sides of the bridge, however, you’ll notice a geometric sequence along the entire length of the bridge. This network of trusses help with distributing force. The mirrored N-shape pattern allows for less material making it lighter weight—crucial for constructing bridges that span over long distances.

The Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest man-made structure in the world, topping off at 2,700 feet tall. How did engineers construct the Dubai megatall skyscraper? A series of tubes—and no, not the Internet. Just like how multiple plastic straws clustered together are much stronger than a single straw standing on its own, the Burj Khalifa is comprised of a series of tubes that each have their own exoskeleton, Agrawal explains. There are more shorter tubes at the bottom of the structure which reinforce the tubes that escalate to the tallest point. From above, the tubular structure takes the shape of a blooming flower, while also making sure the tall building is as stable as possible.

The Gherkin

Similar to the Hancock Tower, the pickle-shaped 30 St Mary Axe in London, popularly known as the Gherkin, also has a unique exoskeleton. The blue-green tinted glass is interlaced with a series of diamonds, the large criss-crossing beams of steel forming a diagrid. The Gherkin’s exoskeleton diagrid is “like the shell of a turtle,” Agrawal writes in her book. It resists and distributes forces down to the foundations, as well as helps with the sway of the building.

The Pantheon

The Romans were true masters of concrete, and the Pantheon is an exemplary model of that craftsmanship. The interior of the Pantheon’s concrete dome, with its oculus casting an ethereal ray of sunlight on the marble floor, is a breathtaking sight. But one important trick that maintains the integrity of the dome can actually only be seen from the outside of the building. In addition to making the dome thicker at the base, the Romans also added seven steps of concrete that circle around the base. These steps, which reach about halfway up the dome, help resist some of the tension forces, Agrawal explains in her book. The concentric steps are also seen in other domed buildings, like Columbia University’s Low Memorial Library.