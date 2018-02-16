The Physics Of Figure Skating

While oohing and ahhing at the powerful leaps and nimble spins on the ice at the Olympics, you may not realize you’re watching physics in action. Each jump requires a careful balance of matching the time in air to the speed and number of rotations. Deborah King, exercise and sport science professor at Ithaca College, helps us deconstruct a figure skating jump through a physics perspective. Here’s what’s going on.

The Takeoff

As a skater preps for a leap, they build up angular momentum. This helps drive a skater’s spins, and can be thought of as spin potential. A number of factors go into that potential: the skater’s starting position, how that position changes during takeoff, and the force that they create against the ice as they leave the surface. “Essentially, as they’re coming off the ice and they’re pushing down to get their vertical velocity, they also need to push against the ice more sideways, so they can start turning on the ice, and to get some rotational momentum,” says King in a phone call with Science Friday. And then—voila!—the skater is rising in the air.

The Jump

King estimates that professional female skaters often leap about 16 inches off the ice, while males reach about 20 inches. But the ability to jump high comes with a trade-off. In order to increase jump height, a skater must increase their strength. But an increase in strength often means an increase in muscle weight—which could mean a slower rotational speed.

[If you’ve ever played with tops, you know that some spin easily while others wobble. Ever wonder why?]

The Spin

Once a skater leaps into the air, they’re stuck with however much angular momentum they’ve created. But a skater can change one thing: the moment of inertia. Moment of inertia determines how easy it is for an object to speed up or slow down, and describes the resistance that a force is working against. A larger moment of inertia—like when a skater extends their arms—will result in a slower rotational speed. But a smaller moment of inertia—like when a skater hugs their arms into their body tightly—will lead to a faster spin.

The Landing

Skaters aren’t in the clear once they complete their rotations. They still must land those leaps, but that’s no easy feat. Some estimate that skaters impact the ice with a force five to eight times their body weight. That means that Olympic skater Nathan Chen, who weighs 135 pounds, could be hitting the ice with over half a ton of weight. Skaters must dissipate the majority of their energy in their landing, which takes place over a very small time period.

“It would be like slamming on your brakes to come to a stop at 60 miles per hour,” explains King. “They come to a stop very quickly, so that takes a lot of force.”

Why do they stop so quickly? For one thing, the blade and the skating boot are rigid, which strips skaters of some of the flexibility in the foot and ankle. They can’t spread the dissipation of energy over a longer time period and over a bigger range of motion, like a volleyball player who lands with bent ankles, knees, and hips. Plus, the rigid blade is coming down on a concrete floor that’s covered with ice.

The Final Product

King joins Ira to discuss the physics of figure skating. She’s joined by David Wang, clinical director of Elite Sports Medicine at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, who discusses how all that spinning affects skaters’ brains.