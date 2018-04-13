 04/13/2018

How To Talk With Aliens

27:00 minutes

An illustration of the type of exoplanet that future telescopes may be able to help us see. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/NASA

The Earth has been leaking radiation for just over a century, when we ushered in the radio age and then when we brought in the era of television. And if any technologically advanced civilizations among the stars had a powerful antenna about the size of our solar system, they might be able to pick up a few of those diffuse signals from bygone eras.

But now some private citizens, scientists, and entrepreneurs are sending more focused messages through the cosmos, which could theoretically be intercepted by smaller antennae, essentially advertising the existence and location of Earth. Is it ethical to do that—or could it needlessly put humanity at risk?

[Jill Tarter is still searching for a sign of life.]

That’s one of the many questions being debated by philosophers, linguists, and astrobiologists at the Social and Conceptual Issues in Astrobiology (SoCIA) conference in Reno this weekend. Kelly Smith, Sheri Wells-Jensen, and Jacob Haqq-Misra join Ira for a conversation about communicating with the great beyond.

Segment Guests

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith is acting president of the Social and Conceptual Issues in Astrobiology (SoCIA) conference, and an associate professor of Philosophy at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

Sheri Wells-Jensen

Sheri Wells-Jensen is a linguist and associate professor of English at the Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Jacob Haqq-Misra

Jacob Haqq-Misra is a research scientist with the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science in Clayton, Delaware.

