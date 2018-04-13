How To Talk With Aliens

The Earth has been leaking radiation for just over a century, when we ushered in the radio age and then when we brought in the era of television. And if any technologically advanced civilizations among the stars had a powerful antenna about the size of our solar system, they might be able to pick up a few of those diffuse signals from bygone eras.

But now some private citizens, scientists, and entrepreneurs are sending more focused messages through the cosmos, which could theoretically be intercepted by smaller antennae, essentially advertising the existence and location of Earth. Is it ethical to do that—or could it needlessly put humanity at risk?

That’s one of the many questions being debated by philosophers, linguists, and astrobiologists at the Social and Conceptual Issues in Astrobiology (SoCIA) conference in Reno this weekend. Kelly Smith, Sheri Wells-Jensen, and Jacob Haqq-Misra join Ira for a conversation about communicating with the great beyond.