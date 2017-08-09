Jill Tarter Is Still Searching For A Sign Of Life

Dr. Jill Tarter didn’t set out to be trailblazer and a role model for women in science. Instead, she had just one goal — find the answer to question “Are we alone in the universe?”

Whether intended or not, Dr. Tarter, one of the co-founders of the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute in Silicon Valley, became a revolutionary figure in the field of astronomy. She talks with Ira about what it was like being the only female engineer at her university, the trials of funding a project to search for aliens, and whether we are ready to exchange an intergalactic handshake with other intelligent life in the universe.

