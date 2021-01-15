How Did A Vaccine Get Developed In Less Than A Year?
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
From the first discovery of a strange new respiratory virus in Wuhan, China, in January of 2020, it took less than a year to get a vaccine into the arms of frontline healthcare workers. More than two dozen vaccine candidates have made it from basic safety trials to Phase 3, where efficacy against COVID-19 is tested. That’s particularly remarkable as before the pandemic, it was rare for a vaccine to take fewer than 5 years from start to finish.
The extraordinary speed of these critical developments is thanks to decades and decades of previous work, including research on the original SARS virus, and even HIV.
Ira talks to two researchers who have contributed to COVID-19 vaccines about the foundations these innovations rest on, and how increased resources and collaboration helped save time in 2020.
Maria Elena Bottazzi is Associate Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
Rama Rao Amara is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
