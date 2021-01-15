January 15, 2021

In the absence of federal requirements, the U.S. has developed 50 different vaccination plans. Plus, the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine. And scientist and author Michael Mann explains why corporate change is needed to prevent a climate crisis.

How Did A Vaccine Get Developed In Less Than A Year?

How decades of vaccine research, financial investment, and a bit of luck gave scientists the tools to quickly create—and test—vaccines for COVID-19.

A Fever In The Dust

How Companies Denied Their Role In Climate Change

