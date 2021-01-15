January 15, 2021

featured segment
How Did A Vaccine Get Developed In Less Than A Year?
How decades of vaccine research, financial investment, and a bit of luck gave scientists the tools to quickly create—and test—vaccines for COVID-19.
Heard on the Air
11:58
West Virginia Leads In Race To Distribute Vaccines
Why has New York struggled to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, while West Virginia excelled?
16:21
The New Vision For Vaccines
How will the apparent success of the mRNA approach change the path of vaccine production in the future?
11:49
How The West Is Battling COVID-19 And Valley Fever
Clinicians say they are under a “triple threat” with the flu, the pandemic, and the fungal disease, valley fever.
17:09
How To Spot A Conspiracy Theory
Here’s how machine learning models and folklore analysis can help us detect—and perhaps defang—conspiracy theories.
17:14
A New President, An Ongoing Climate Crisis
Author and climate scientist Michael Mann lays out what President Biden can do in his first 100 days to show he’s serious about climate policy.
17:14
