How Whales Got Their Mouth Bristles

The oldest whales had teeth. But at some point, millions of years ago, whales adopted a different strategy: baleen, plates of bristly material that allow them to trap tiny animals present in the gallons of seawater that they pass through their mouths as they swim. It’s this filter feeding innovation, some scientists propose, that allowed whales to become the largest animals to ever roam the Earth.

But how did they get there? Did baleen develop alongside teeth, until teeth became obsolete? Or—as one toothless, baleen-free fossil newly described in Current Biology suggests—did they go through a period where they sucked up their food like vacuums?

George Mason University PhD candidate Carlos Peredo, co-author on the new research, talks about the new species, and the work paleontologists are doing to understand how whales came to be the giants of the ocean.

