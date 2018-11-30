 11/30/2018

How Whales Got Their Mouth Bristles

16:41 minutes

whale mouth, open, breaches through the water, showcasing its hair-like baleen where teeth should be
A humpback whale shows its baleen, the soft, hair-like structure on the upper mouth that allows them to trap prey in their mouth. Credit: Ari S. Friedlaender at University of California, Santa Cruz under NOAA permit

The oldest whales had teeth. But at some point, millions of years ago, whales adopted a different strategy: baleen, plates of bristly material that allow them to trap tiny animals present in the gallons of seawater that they pass through their mouths as they swim. It’s this filter feeding innovation, some scientists propose, that allowed whales to become the largest animals to ever roam the Earth.

But how did they get there? Did baleen develop alongside teeth, until teeth became obsolete? Or—as one toothless, baleen-free fossil newly described in Current Biology suggests—did they go through a period where they sucked up their food like vacuums?

George Mason University PhD candidate Carlos Peredo, co-author on the new research, talks about the new species, and the work paleontologists are doing to understand how whales came to be the giants of the ocean.

 

whale mouth, open, breaches through the water, showcasing its hair-like baleen where teeth should be
Credit: Ari S. Friedlaender at University of California, Santa Cruz under NOAA permit
man with hat stands behind two four foot long bones in a museum storage room
Carlos Mauricio Peredo with 33 million-year-old early baleen whale bones, from Maiabalaena nesbittae. Credit: Smithsonian

Further Reading

Read the study in Current Biology.

Donate To Science Friday

Make your year-end gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Carlos Peredo

Carlos Peredo is a PhD candidate in paleontology at George Mason University, and a Predoctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C..

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Tracking The Flu, In Sickness And In Health

We’re teaming up with Flu Near You to track the rise and fall of influenza-like-illness in the U.S., and we need your help.

Read More

Bones Better Than Diamonds

Meet archaeologists who hunt for animal bones and oyster shells to piece together human stories. Plus, the tale of the domestic turkey.

Read More