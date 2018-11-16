Tracking The Flu, In Sickness And In Health

This is part of our collaboration with Flu Near You to track the flu over the 2018-2019 flu season. Want to help out? Sign up at Flu Near You, and text ‘flu’ to 917-242-4070 to get weekly reminders and tips.

Flu season has already begun, and Science Friday is teaming up with Flu Near You to recruit a national team of everyday citizens to build a real-time map of the rise and fall of influenza-like-illness in the United States. It’s as simple as reporting how you feel each week.

Science Friday education director Ariel Zych and Flu Near You co-founder John Brownstein of Boston Children’s Hospital kick off the project with information and some of the trends they’ll be tracking throughout the season. Sign up here, and text “flu” to 917-242-4070 to get a weekly reminder and tip.

Plus, Matt Smith, a biologist and volunteer with Attain Health, explains what flu season is like for people living with cystic fibrosis.

“I pretty much just avoid going out in public entirely during the flu season. When I do go out, if I have to go to the post office or something like that, I wear a mask. And I’m always listening for people who might be coughing or sniffling.” He also avoids drive-throughs, and sprays lysol on packages arriving at his door.

It’s a very different experience of flu season, he says, but it’s easier for him and others vulnerable to the virus if people get their flu shots.

