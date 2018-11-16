Tracking The Flu, In Sickness And In Health
17:04 minutes
This is part of our collaboration with Flu Near You to track the flu over the 2018-2019 flu season. Want to help out? Sign up at Flu Near You, and text ‘flu’ to 917-242-4070 to get weekly reminders and tips.
Flu season has already begun, and Science Friday is teaming up with Flu Near You to recruit a national team of everyday citizens to build a real-time map of the rise and fall of influenza-like-illness in the United States. It’s as simple as reporting how you feel each week.
Science Friday education director Ariel Zych and Flu Near You co-founder John Brownstein of Boston Children’s Hospital kick off the project with information and some of the trends they’ll be tracking throughout the season. Sign up here, and text “flu” to 917-242-4070 to get a weekly reminder and tip.
Plus, Matt Smith, a biologist and volunteer with Attain Health, explains what flu season is like for people living with cystic fibrosis.
“I pretty much just avoid going out in public entirely during the flu season. When I do go out, if I have to go to the post office or something like that, I wear a mask. And I’m always listening for people who might be coughing or sniffling.” He also avoids drive-throughs, and sprays lysol on packages arriving at his door.
It’s a very different experience of flu season, he says, but it’s easier for him and others vulnerable to the virus if people get their flu shots.
What is the flu and how does it spread?
The flu, short for “influenza,” is an infectious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus with symptoms that affect the nose, airways, and lungs. Influenza is transmitted from between people primarily by tiny spit and snot droplets that are sprayed when someone with the flu sneezes, coughs, or talks—or, less commonly, from surfaces that an infected person has recently touched. The flu virus changes constantly, which is why you do not stay immune to the virus after you’ve recovered from an infection.
How long does it take to get sick, and how long are you infectious?
Symptoms start about two days after exposure to the influenza virus. An infected person can spread the virus starting a day before they have symptoms and up to a week after they first get sick.
How do I know if I have the flu?
Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue and sometimes diarrhea or vomiting. Although symptoms may appear to be similar to the common cold, flu symptoms generally arrive much more quickly and are often (though not always) accompanied by a fever. The only way to be certain that the influenza virus is causing your symptoms is with a laboratory test given by your doctor.
How serious is the flu?
The flu can be quite serious. During the 2017-2018 flu season, the CDC reported there were a total of 79,000 flu-related deaths, 959,000 hospitalizations, and over 22.5 million medical visits caused by the flu. While the flu is most serious for small children and people over 64 years of age, the CDC estimates that over 30 million people ages 18-64 got sick with flu symptoms in the 2017-2018 flu season, and of those over 240,000 were hospitalized. The flu can also increase the risk of heart attack six-fold in older adults. Yuck.
How can I prevent the flu?
The best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot. Getting a flu shot not only means you’ll be less likely to get the flu, it also means if you do get the flu anyway, you’ll have fewer days of missed work and be less likely to have to go to the doctor or be hospitalized because of the flu. Flu shots have been shown to be safe and effective at reducing symptoms and hospitalizations due to respiratory illness for pretty much everyone, including kids in elementary school, pregnant moms as well as the children they later give birth to, people over 65, little kids between 6 months and 6 years, people who work in offices, and healthcare workers (whose elderly patients benefit from vaccinated nurses). And while hand-washing and wearing a medical mask will reduce your risk of getting the flu, it’s much less effective than getting a flu shot.
Ariel Zych is Science Friday’s education director. She is a former teacher and scientist who spends her free time making food, watching arthropods, and being outside.
Matt Smith is a biologist and volunteer with Attain Health, based in Long Meadow, Massachusetts.
John Brownstein is the co-creator of Flu Near You and Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.