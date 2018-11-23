 11/23/2018

Bones Better Than Diamonds

17:36 minutes

a man interviews two archaeologists, a black woman and a Caucasian woman, on stage. there is a slide of a turkey in the background
Nicole Cannarozzi (middle) and Kitty Emery (right) chat on stage with Ira (left) live in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Jay Nolan/WUSF

When archaeologists unearth past societies, the story of those people is written in human remains and artifacts. But it’s also written in environmental remains: bones of animals, preserved plants, and even the rocks around them.

In this interview, recorded live in Tampa, Florida, Kitty Emery and Nicole Cannarozzi, both environmental archaeologists at the Florida Museum, lead an onstage expedition through the earliest known domestication of turkeys in Guatemala and Mexico, the 4,000-year-old shell middens of indigenous people of coastal Southeast United States, and even sites that could tell us more about the African American diaspora and the lives of slaves mere hundreds of years ago. Plus, the two archaeologists tell us how understanding the environmental choices of past people can lead to better insight into ourselves. 

Explore some of the archaeological treasures and sites from the field below.

a group of turkeys perch on a gray blanket outside on the ground. there are buckets of feed next to them
San Bernabé Market. Credit: Kitty Emery
Stucco friezes at El Mirador that adorned the banks of a water-collecting system. the site has blue tarp hanging over it
Archaeological excavation at the Preclassic Maya site of El Mirador, Guatemala. Credit: Geoff Gallice/via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0
Nicole Cannarozzi in the field. Credit: Jordan Brodhurst
A handful of Boonea, a genus of sea snails, that are oyster parasites. Credit: Florida Museum/Kristen Grace
two hands holding out two pieces of a deer antler
Deer antler with boxes of bones awaiting identification in the Environmental Archaeology lab. Credit: Florida Museum
a bunch of boxes with small bones and specimens in them. a hand holds out one particular box with a large long bone
Boxes of zooarchaeological remains awaiting id in the Environmental Archaeology lab. Credit: Florida Museum

Related Links

  • Learn more about the field of environmental archaeology at the Florida Museum.
  • Read about Nicole Cannarozzi’s research in St. Catherines Island on harvest season for Eastern oysters.
  • Read about Kitty Emery’s research on ancient hunting and politics of the Mayans.
  • Check out Erin Thorton and Kitty Emery’s Turkey Origin Project.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Kitty Emery

Kitty Emery is Associate Curator of Environmental Archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, and an Affiliate Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

More From Guest
Nicole Cannarozzi

Nicole Cannarozzi is Collections Manager for Environmental Archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, and a PhD candidate in Archaeology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

A Day With Fossil Hunters

Science Friday treks with paleontologists on the fossil hunt in Utah’s dusty canyons.

Read More

Reconstructing The World Of Our Ancient Ancestors

Paleoecologists use fossils to figure out the environment of early hominins and how those conditions played a role in the evolution of our early ancestors.

Read More