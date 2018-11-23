Bones Better Than Diamonds
17:36 minutes
17:36 minutes
When archaeologists unearth past societies, the story of those people is written in human remains and artifacts. But it’s also written in environmental remains: bones of animals, preserved plants, and even the rocks around them.
In this interview, recorded live in Tampa, Florida, Kitty Emery and Nicole Cannarozzi, both environmental archaeologists at the Florida Museum, lead an onstage expedition through the earliest known domestication of turkeys in Guatemala and Mexico, the 4,000-year-old shell middens of indigenous people of coastal Southeast United States, and even sites that could tell us more about the African American diaspora and the lives of slaves mere hundreds of years ago. Plus, the two archaeologists tell us how understanding the environmental choices of past people can lead to better insight into ourselves.
Explore some of the archaeological treasures and sites from the field below.
Kitty Emery is Associate Curator of Environmental Archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, and an Affiliate Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
Nicole Cannarozzi is Collections Manager for Environmental Archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, and a PhD candidate in Archaeology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.