Although the offshore wind industry is still in its early stages in the United States, ocean-based wind farms are spreading rapidly elsewhere in the world’s seas. However, researchers are still learning what effects the massive machinery may have on the ocean ecosystems under and around them. Recent studies on one wind farm in the North Sea found that a species of mussel has found the turbine footings to be a favorable habitat, which is causing changes to the overall mix of species in the area, as well as improving water quality. Another installation became home to large numbers of crabs.

Tracey Dalton, a professor of marine affairs at the University of Rhode Island, is working on a study of the Block Island wind farm. She says that there are still many questions to be answered about exactly how offshore wind installations interact with ocean ecosystems.