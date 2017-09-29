 09/29/2017

How Wind Farms Affect The World Beneath The Waves

4:31 minutes

Block Island Wind Farm. Credit: Dennis Schroeder/NREL/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Although the offshore wind industry is still in its early stages in the United States, ocean-based wind farms are spreading rapidly elsewhere in the world’s seas. However, researchers are still learning what effects the massive machinery may have on the ocean ecosystems under and around them. Recent studies on one wind farm in the North Sea found that a species of mussel has found the turbine footings to be a favorable habitat, which is causing changes to the overall mix of species in the area, as well as improving water quality. Another installation became home to large numbers of crabs.

[U.S. wind power finally gets its sea legs.]

Tracey Dalton, a professor of marine affairs at the University of Rhode Island, is working on a study of the Block Island wind farm. She says that there are still many questions to be answered about exactly how offshore wind installations interact with ocean ecosystems.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Tracey Dalton

Tracey Dalton is a professor of Marine Affairs at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

U.S. Wind Power Finally Gets Its Sea Legs

The U.S. is already a global leader in land-based wind energy. Now momentum is building for offshore wind power, with a new wind farm off the coast of...

Read More

Chasing Coral, And Climate Solutions, In New Documentary

In the story of dying coral reefs, a call to action.

Read More