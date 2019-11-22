 11/22/2019

What It Took To Get Hubble Into Space

24:52 minutes

the hubble space telescope in orbit above earth
The Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: NASA

For most Americans, the story of the Hubble Space Telescope began on April 24th, 1990, the launch date of the now 30 year-old observatory. But for astronaut Kathryn Sullivan, Hubble’s journey began on a wintery day in early 1985 at a meeting at NASA headquarters, where she was assigned to the mission that would take Hubble into space. 

a woman in an astronaut suit
Kathy Sullivan in 1984. Credit: NASA

For the next five years, Sullivan, a former oceanographer and first female spacewalker, got to know Hubble intimately, training and preparing for its deployment. If Hubble’s automatic processes failed as it was detaching and unfolding from the spacecraft, Sullivan would be the one to step in and help. And she almost had to. 

Sullivan joins Ira to share the untold stories of Hubble’s launch and her time at NASA as told in her new book Handprints on Hubble.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Kathryn Sullivan

Kathryn Sullivan is a former NASA astronaut and the former Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and NOAA administrator. She’s based in Columbus, Ohio.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

