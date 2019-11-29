 11/29/2019

Science Awards Of The Sillier Sort

46:23 minutes

Does pizza have a protective effect against cancer? What’s the physics behind the wombat’s unusual cubic-shaped droppings? And can dog-training clickers be used to help the medical education of orthopedic surgeons? 

These projects were among 10 that were recognized at this year’s 29th first annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremonies. The prizes, selected by the editors of the Annals of Improbable Research, were awarded in September at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre. They salute work that “first makes you laugh, and then, makes you think.” 

See some snapshots from the ceremonies below!

a group of scientists on stage, one is dressed as a wombat and another is dressed up as a cubed wombat poop
2019 Ig Nobel physics prize winners. Credit: Alexey Eliseev
four women scientists on stage receiving an award from a man in a tall hat with england's flag on it
Karen Pryor and Theresa McKeon receive the medical education prize for creating a simple animal-training technique, called “clicker training,” to train surgeons to perform orthopedic surgery. Credit: Alexey Eliseev
The researchers who won the economics prize tested which country’s paper money is best at transmitting dangerous bacteria. Credit: Alexey Eliseev
a group of scientists from japan on stage winning an award
Recipients of the chemistry prize for estimating the total saliva volume produced per day by a typical five-year-old child. Credit: Alexey Eliseev
In physics, Patricia Yang, Alexander Lee, Miles Chan, Alynn Martin, Ashley Edwards, Scott Carver, and David Hu, studied how, and why, wombats make cube-shaped poo. Credit: Alex Ip
a coffee mug with a tooth brush, a cellphone case, a lotto ticket, and a used cigarette constructed as a trophy
This year’s Ig Nobel prize. Credit: Alexey Eliseev

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Marc Abrahams

Marc Abrahams is the editor and co-founder of Annals of Improbable Research and the founder and master of ceremonies for the Ig Nobel Awards Ceremony in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The ‘Wet-Dog Shake’ And Other Physics Mysteries

In his book 'How to Walk on Water and Climb Up Walls,' David Hu explores the wonders of the animal world.

Read More

A Salute To Head-Scratching Science

As a SciFri holiday tradition, we present highlights from the 28th first annual Ig Nobel Awards ceremony.

Read More