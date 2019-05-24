In New Climate Change Play, The Story’s The Thing

In Bess Wohl’s Continuity—a new play about a movie about a warming world—we find a movie set, somewhere in the desert. There, a a styrofoam iceberg is the scene of a mad ecoterrorist’s last-ditch attempt to spur action against climate change: He’s setting a bomb that will trigger a tsunami to wipe out “the entire West coast.”

But the movie is going nowhere near how the director originally envisioned. What follows is the film director’s frustrated attempt to tell a story about climate change that will stir hearts and minds, change behavior, and ultimately save the world… maybe.

Playwright Bess Wohl joins Ira to talk about science, storytelling, and her own frustrations with the contemporary conversation around climate change—and where she sees room for improvement.