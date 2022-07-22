 07/22/2022

Genetics Suggest Indigenous People Arrived In Americas Earlier Than Some Thought

an abstract watercolor painting of a sun setting over a lake. clouds glow orange in front of a muted turqoise glow in the sky
Credit: Shutterstock

For years, grade school textbooks have told the story of how the Americas were populated by people crossing a land bridge from Asia and migrating in the safe havens between glaciers. In this version of history, its inhabitants arrived 13,000 years ago. 

But that story needs an update, thanks to both new archaeological evidence, and the increasingly robust tools of genetic analysis—ancient genomes extracted from millennia-old human remains suggest a much longer history of people in the Americas, perhaps by thousands more years, and aligns with the oral histories of Native Americans and other Indigenous peoples. The genetic evidence also brings up new mysteries, including evidence of some groups of ancient peoples with no direct descendants today. 

Producer Christie Taylor talks to University of Kansas anthropological geneticist Jennifer Raff, the author of Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas, about the growing evidence for the need to revise the history of the First Peoples. Plus, why researchers seeking to tell that story need to work directly with contemporary tribes to ensure that exploitative scientific practices of the past are not repeated.

Read an excerpt of Raff’s book Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas.

a white woman wearing a labcoat sitting down in a chair in a lab. in front of her is a large container with a glass front. scientific equipment is inside of it
Jennifer Raff in the lab. Credit: Devin Clarke

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Jennifer Raff

Jennifer Raff is a genetic anthropologist and an assistant professor at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. and author of Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas.

