Indigenous Knowledge Is Central To Climate Solutions
17:12 minutes
17:12 minutes
As the United States observes Earth Day this year, many will be thinking about their personal relationship with—and responsibility to—the planet. But in an era of multiple planetary crises, including extinctions, global warming, and contaminated water, what about the Indigenous peoples whose millennia-old relationship with their land has been disrupted and sometimes severed by colonialism and other displacements?
Indigenous environmental scientist and author Jessica Hernandez talks to Ira about the harms the Western science has perpetuated against colonized people, as white environmentalists created national parks on Indigenous lands and “helicopter scientists” continue to do research in the global south while using the wealth of Western institutions.
And she explains why greater recognition of Indigenous science, and partnerships that center Indigenous peoples and their research questions, is good for the entire planet.
Read an excerpt of Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Jessica Hernandez is author of Fresh Banana Leaves: Healing Indigenous Landscapes Through Indigenous Science, and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.