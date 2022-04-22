 04/22/2022

Celebrating Earth Day With Sustainable Action

12:08 minutes

an illustration of an earth about 20 feet tall and people surrounding it gesturing to it, one person is on a small step ladder watering the south africa. clouds and leaves and paper airplanes are decorated behind and top of the earth
Credit: Shutterstock

Today is Earth Day, when many people around the world are taking time to think about their relationship with the planet and to focus on activities helping to mitigate the existential problems our environment faces. And we will be doing the same: devoting our program to Earth Day stories, ideas, and issues.

Sara Kiley Watson, assistant editor at Popular Science in charge of their sustainability coverage, joins Ira to talk about some challenges facing our planet—from air pollution in megacities to the tension between ethanol biofuels and food supplies. She also offers some tips for actions individuals can take to make a small difference on their own, such as improving home energy efficiency even if you’re a renter, reducing the impact of your takeout order, or considering a neighborhood microgrid.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Sara Kiley Watson

Sara Kiley Watson is an assistant editor for Popular Science in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Can The Latest IPCC Report Pave The Way To Better Climate Policy?

We examine how effective the IPCC Report can be at generating climate policy. Plus, a look at promising climate solutions in development.

Read More

Life Has Found A Way On The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Researchers have found marine life colonizing the giant, swirling patch of trash in the Pacific Ocean.

Read More