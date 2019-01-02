 02/01/2019

Inside The Lava Lab, Burning Questions

6:18 minutes

a bright red and orange stream of lava is being poured down a spout and is hitting a blockade--a test by the scientists
A stream of lava is blocked by a barrier—just one of the experiments at Syracuse University Lava Project. Credit: courtesy Jeffrey Karson/Syracuse University Lava Project

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"This story is part of our winter Book Club conversation about N.K. Jemisin’s book ‘The Fifth Season.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice memo and send it to voices@sciencefriday.com.

If you want to make a lava flow from scratch, the ingredients are fairly simple: one big crucible, and 200 to 700 pounds of 1.2 billion-year-old basalt dug from a quarry in Wisconsin. Combine these two, at 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and you have the Lava Project—a scientific study of the flow of molten lava in a Syracuse University parking lot.

Syracuse University geology professor Jeffrey Karson explains the work of the Lava Project and what captive lava can teach scientists about volcanic eruptions in the wild—all at a safe distance from the toxic gases, explosions, and other dangers of real volcanoes.

Take a closer look at the Lava Project and view the various flows and lava artwork in our Sci Candy feature.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Jeffrey Karson

Jeffrey Karson is a professor of Earth Science at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Explore More

The Silent Tremors Of Volcanoes, Caught On Mic

Researchers are using the inaudible vibration of air in volcanic craters to learn more about what’s going on deeper down.

Read More

The Geologists Who Control Lava

The molten material can be a menace of destruction in nature, but a geologist and an artist are investigating how it maneuvers.

Read More