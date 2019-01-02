Inside The Lava Lab, Burning Questions

This story is part of our winter Book Club conversation about N.K. Jemisin’s book ‘The Fifth Season.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice memo and send it to voices@sciencefriday.com.

If you want to make a lava flow from scratch, the ingredients are fairly simple: one big crucible, and 200 to 700 pounds of 1.2 billion-year-old basalt dug from a quarry in Wisconsin. Combine these two, at 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and you have the Lava Project—a scientific study of the flow of molten lava in a Syracuse University parking lot.

Syracuse University geology professor Jeffrey Karson explains the work of the Lava Project and what captive lava can teach scientists about volcanic eruptions in the wild—all at a safe distance from the toxic gases, explosions, and other dangers of real volcanoes.

Take a closer look at the Lava Project and view the various flows and lava artwork in our Sci Candy feature.

