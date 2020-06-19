 06/19/2020

Insights From International Doctors On The Frontlines Of The Pandemic

17:05 minutes

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

As the pandemic was ramping up in March, governors Andrew Cuomo in New York and Gavin Newsome in California put out a call for medical professionals to come to their states to help with the crisis. Many of those on the frontlines aren’t just from out of the state, but from out of the country. International medical professionals from abroad are estimated to make up a quarter of working doctors in the U.S.  

Journalist Max Blau talks about the role of international doctors in the U.S. medical system and how they have been affected during the pandemic. Then international resident physicians Quinn Lougheide and Muhammad Jahanzaib Anwar share stories from aiding COVID-19 patients in Bronx, New York.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Max Blau

Max Blau is a freelance healthcare journalist based in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest
Muhammad Jahanzaib Anwar

Muhammad Jahanzaib Anwar is a resident physician at the Montefiore Medical Center Wakefield campus in Bronx, New York.

More From Guest
Quinn Lougheide

Quinn Lougheide is a resident physician at the Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a podcast development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Routine Healthcare Is Falling Through The COVID-19 Cracks

The COVID-19 crisis is restricting patients’ access to regular care.

Read More

How Do We Build Trust Into Contact Tracing?

Governments and companies are building digital solutions to trace COVID-19’s spread. But public health experts say human labor and trust is irreplaceable.

Read More