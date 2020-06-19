Insights From International Doctors On The Frontlines Of The Pandemic

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

As the pandemic was ramping up in March, governors Andrew Cuomo in New York and Gavin Newsome in California put out a call for medical professionals to come to their states to help with the crisis. Many of those on the frontlines aren’t just from out of the state, but from out of the country. International medical professionals from abroad are estimated to make up a quarter of working doctors in the U.S.

Journalist Max Blau talks about the role of international doctors in the U.S. medical system and how they have been affected during the pandemic. Then international resident physicians Quinn Lougheide and Muhammad Jahanzaib Anwar share stories from aiding COVID-19 patients in Bronx, New York.

Further Reading